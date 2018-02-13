World Share

India Art Fair 2018 | Contemporary Art | Showcase

From colourful avant garde installations, to masterpieces by legends, the canvas of this year's India Art Fair has splashes of colour from around the world. This year's festival had a special focus on the Indian-South Asian arts community with almost 70% of artworks being by local artists. Organisers hope that the fair will assist in making modern and contemporary art more relatable and accessible to the average Indian and take away the air of exclusivity that art can hold in the country. Neha Poonia finds out more for Showcase.