Australia launches probe against banks | Money Talks

Did Australia's banks cheat thousands of their customers? The country has launched a Royal Commision inquiry to answer just that. They'll review evidence, including complaints submitted by affected borrowers and internal communications of bankers. The government says the year-long probe will restore trust in the nation’s banks, but as Mobin Nasir reports, many are already questioning its effectiveness. Steve Keen, a professor of economics at Kingston University in London, joins us from Amsterdam for more.