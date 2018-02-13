POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kosovo's Warrior Leaders | Crossing The Line
25:35
World
Kosovo's Warrior Leaders | Crossing The Line
In this episode of Crossing of The Line, Imran Garda heads to Europe’s newest country, Kosovo. He meets a mother still fighting to find a son lost in the war, asks the Prime Minister if Serbs and Albanians will ever live peacefully in Kosovo; challenges the President on his dark past and learns a high-profile Serb politician he’s meant to interview has been gunned down. From the capital, Pristina, to the divided streets of Mitrovica, Imran takes a look at how this young country is struggling to reconcile its past so it can shape its future. Watch more episodes of Crossing the Line here: http://bit.ly/ctlontrtworld #Kosovo #Serbia #Albania
February 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?