Kosovo's Warrior Leaders | Crossing The Line

In this episode of Crossing of The Line, Imran Garda heads to Europe’s newest country, Kosovo. He meets a mother still fighting to find a son lost in the war, asks the Prime Minister if Serbs and Albanians will ever live peacefully in Kosovo; challenges the President on his dark past and learns a high-profile Serb politician he’s meant to interview has been gunned down. From the capital, Pristina, to the divided streets of Mitrovica, Imran takes a look at how this young country is struggling to reconcile its past so it can shape its future. Watch more episodes of Crossing the Line here: http://bit.ly/ctlontrtworld #Kosovo #Serbia #Albania