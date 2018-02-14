POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has Australia failed its indigenous people?
18:06
World
Has Australia failed its indigenous people?
Ten years ago, the Australian parliament apologised to Australia’s Indigenous people. It was a historic moment that raised hopes of national reconciliation. But what's happened in the decade since? We are joined by Rod Little, the Co-Chair of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples; former politician David Oldfield, who's the co-founder of the conservative One Nation party; and human rights lawyer Julian Burnside.
February 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?