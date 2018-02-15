World Share

Tutu: Nigeria's lost princess | Art Auctions | Showcase

Tutu, a lost 1974 portrait of a Yoruba princess by renowned Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu, was recently found in an apartment in central London. Considered one of the most significant African art finds in more than 50 years, the portrait will soon be auctioned at Bonhams in London and will be screened live in Lagos on February the 28th. The question however still remains, will the painting be returned to its homeland? Showcase's Zeynep Gokce looks into the painting's history.