POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tutu: Nigeria's lost princess | Art Auctions | Showcase
02:34
World
Tutu: Nigeria's lost princess | Art Auctions | Showcase
Tutu, a lost 1974 portrait of a Yoruba princess by renowned Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu, was recently found in an apartment in central London. Considered one of the most significant African art finds in more than 50 years, the portrait will soon be auctioned at Bonhams in London and will be screened live in Lagos on February the 28th. The question however still remains, will the painting be returned to its homeland? Showcase's Zeynep Gokce looks into the painting's history.
February 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?