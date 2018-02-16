POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Traditional Indian dance and music in Dubai | Performance Art | Showcase
In Dubai a traditional performing arts school is helping Indians there stay connected to their own culture. Indians in the United Arab Emirates make up the largest part of population, but still struggle with maintaining a close connection with their rich heritage. But, as Zeynep Gokce tells us, the doors of Malhaar Center for Performing Arts are being opened not only to Indians but anyone who wants to experience the music and dance of a culture as ancient as time itself.
February 16, 2018
