World Share

Can Kosovo join the European Union?

Germany says Serbia will need to accept the independence of Kosovo in order to join the European Union. Will that happen any time soon? We speak to Dhurata Hoxha, the Kosovar Minister of European Integration; Adri Nurellari, speaker of the Kosovar Parliament; Slobodan Samardzija, a journalist and former editor for the Serbian newspaper Politika Daily; and Tim Judah, the Economist's correspondent in the Balkan region.