POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-Russia Relations: 13 Russians charged with US election meddling
01:40
World
US-Russia Relations: 13 Russians charged with US election meddling
The FBI has charged 13 Russians and 3 russian companies with interfering in the 2016 US Presidential election. The Bureau alleges they attempted to "sow discord" in American politics beginning in 2014. The indictment says they sought to spread derogatory information about Hillary Clinton. The FBI says the media campaign also sought to damage Republican candidates Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and to support Bernie Sanders and then-candidate Donald Trump. From Washington, our correspondent Jon Brain reports.
February 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?