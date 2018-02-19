Young Kosovans leave in search of work | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kosovo has the youngest population in Europe, as more than half its residents are under 25 years old. But youth unemployment is at a staggering 57 per cent. The lack of job security and low wages are why there was a huge exodus between 2014-15. Tens of thousands of young Kosovo Albanians migrated illegally to European Union countries. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, leaving Kosovo is still an ambition for many.
