February 19, 2018
01:55
UN takes aim at global tax reform | Money Talks
A three-day global conference is underway at the United Nations on the subject of how taxation can help the world body achieve its Sustainable Development Goals. It's the first time the Platform for Collaboration on Tax is holding such an event and participants believe effective taxation can help solve issues like hunger and poverty around the world. William Denselow reports from the UN headquarters in New York.
