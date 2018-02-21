February 21, 2018
07:36
07:36
More Videos
Cyril Ramaphosa becomes South African president | Money Talks
Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa's new president. After nine years in power, years of attempts to remove him and months of speculation,Jacob Zuma finally caved in to pressure from his party and reluctantly resigned as president. He leaves the legacy of an economy in ruins. So will things improve in the hands of one of the country's wealthiest businessmen? Liz Maddock reports and Barnaby Fletcher, an analyst at Control Risks South Africa, joins us from London.
More Videos