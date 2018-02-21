POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cyril Ramaphosa becomes South African president | Money Talks
07:36
BizTech
Cyril Ramaphosa becomes South African president | Money Talks
Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa's new president. After nine years in power, years of attempts to remove him and months of speculation,Jacob Zuma finally caved in to pressure from his party and reluctantly resigned as president. He leaves the legacy of an economy in ruins. So will things improve in the hands of one of the country's wealthiest businessmen? Liz Maddock reports and Barnaby Fletcher, an analyst at Control Risks South Africa, joins us from London.
February 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?