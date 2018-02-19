POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK PM May in Brexit talks with Germany´s Merkel | Money Talks
07:51
BizTech
UK PM May in Brexit talks with Germany´s Merkel | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May has met the German leader Angela Merkel. They've been talking about extending the Brexit transition period. The German Chancellor earlier warned the prime minister that time is running out in Brexit negotiations. Claus Vistesen, Chief Eurozone Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, joins us from Newcastle for more on this, as well as TRT World editor-at-large, Craig Copetas in Paris.
February 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?