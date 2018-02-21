POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Black Panther' brings in $361M globally | Money Talks
04:07
BizTech
'Black Panther' brings in $361M globally | Money Talks
Before making its theatrical debut, 'Black Panther' was predicted to be one of the most successful comic-book films of its time. And it did not disappoint. The superhero movie became the top-grossing film by an African American director in history. Some are saying it's changed superhero movies forever. And for more on this, media consultant Kevin Anderson joins us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
February 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?