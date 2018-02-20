POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should the Rohingya repatriation deal be abandoned?
The Rohingya are being told Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed to send them back home, but they don’t want to leave. The UN agrees it still isn't safe for them to return. In fact, more refugees keep arriving every day. So where does this leave the repatriation deal? Should it be abandoned altogether? We speak to Hla Kyaw- Chairman of the European Rohingya Council, Nyo Ohn Myint - former member of Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy and Mohammad Yousuf Salim – Secretary general of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League in South London.
February 20, 2018
