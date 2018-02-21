Blue Man Group in Istanbul | On Stage | Showcase

World Share

Blue Man Group in Istanbul

For the first time in the group’s history, the world renowned Blue Man Group has come to Istanbul. The stage show that combines music, dance, comedy and theatre is performed by three men painted in blue. The aptly-named Blue Man Group are in the middle of a world tour and offer up a high energy display of their performance night after night. Showcase’s Miranda Atty caught up with the men behind the group. Blue Man Group will be on stage from February 25th at Istanbul's Zorlu Performance Art Centre.