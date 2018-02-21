Art discoveries | Traditional Art | Showcase

World Share

The world has recently seen some amazing art-related discoveries. Whether they're new attributions, lucky flea market finds, or a long-lost painting found behind a double-stretched canvas, the discoveries have been nothing short of sensational. Showcase looks into these discoveries, how they are verified and the impact new technologies have on their discoveries. For more on this, we speak to Art Historian and Curator Barbara Buhler Lynes.