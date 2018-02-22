POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rebuilding Iraq: Millions of children out of school due to war
01:43
World

Earlier this month, the Iraqi government asked a development conference in Kuwait for 88 billion dollars to rebuild the country. It was promised less than half that amount by international donors. The money would be spent across every sector, including education. Many schools were destroyed in the fight against Daesh, and as Alaattin Kilic reports, an entire generation of Iraqi children is at risk of being overlooked.
February 22, 2018
