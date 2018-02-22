POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria releases nearly 500 suspected Boko Haram fighters
16:06
World
After one of the largest mass trials in history Nigeria releases nearly 500 people suspected of having links to Boko Haram. But despite being freed, they still have to go through what the government calls a proper rehabilitation process. We take a look at the state of the country’s fight against Boko Haram with rehabilitation of former suspected fighters. We take stock of the state of the country’s war on terror with Philip Idaewor- Chairman of the UK chapter of Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressive Congress, Kayode Ogundamisi- Political Analyst and Nigerian affairs Specialist
February 22, 2018
