POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Picasso Ceramics in Copenhagen | Exhibitions | Showcase
02:56
World
Picasso Ceramics in Copenhagen | Exhibitions | Showcase
Picasso may be known for his extraordinary ability to turn a blank canvas into a work of genius, but what's lesser known is that he was also a master of ceramics. He created irregular, almost sculpture-like clay pieces, showcasing his famous unwillingness to blindly depict reality. To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Copenhagen is bringing a collection of these works together.
February 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?