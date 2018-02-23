Functional design in New York | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Functional design in New York
Functional design in New York
Fashion is an element that plays a role in millions of people's lives everyday but not everyone can find the trendy attire they need on the market. Designers in New York have come together to add a little jazz into thousands of wardrobes across the world. The Cooper Hewitt Museum is displaying gadgets and inventions by designers who are trying to make disabled people's lives easier and more stylish. Showcase takes a look into some of the innovations on display.
February 23, 2018
