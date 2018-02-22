Oxfam probes 26 new cases of sexual misconduct | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The international charity Oxfam is struggling to repair its reputation after claims of sexual misconduct in Haiti, one of the world's poorest countries. And now its finances are coming under pressure. Thousands of people have stopped making regular donations. Maria Ramos has more. Chris Roebuck joins us from London. He's a Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School.
February 22, 2018
