POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nexus: Billionaires - Political puppet masters?
26:00
BizTech
Nexus: Billionaires - Political puppet masters?
Hungarian-American mogul George Soros has donated almost $700,000 to an anti-Brexit campaign - pushing for a second referendum for the UK. But as an outsider, why does he care? What social change can billionaires influence overseas - and are they right to get involved? Are they becoming political puppet masters? On this episode of Nexus was…. · Matt Qvortrup - Professor of Political Science & International Relations, Coventry University · And Kevin Craig - CEO and Founder, Political Lobbying and Media Relations agency
April 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?