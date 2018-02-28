POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What is a bump stock and how does it work?
00:41
World
What is a bump stock and how does it work?
Trump says he wants to ban the ‘bump stock’, a controversial gun part that can essentially turn a semi-automatic rifle, like the AR-15, into a machine gun. This 3D animation shows how a bump stock essentially turns a semi-automatic rifle — like the AR-15 — into a machine gun. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
February 28, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?