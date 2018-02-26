POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fighting Boko Haram: Released suspects to be sent for rehabilitation
The girls' parents say they're angry with the way the government has responded so far to the abduction. Militant group Boko Haram is suspected of kidnapping the girls in Yobe state on Monday. Four years ago, Boko Haram abducted 270 girls from a school in Chibok. This latest case came just a day after a Nigerian High Court released hundreds of people with suspected links to the militant group. Sophia Adengo has more from Abuja.
February 26, 2018
