The War in Syria: Regime offensive continues despite UNSC vote
Despite a UN Security Council 30-day ceasefire across Syria, the bombings and the killings continue. In eastern Ghouta - its reported that at least 22 people were killed - as the Syrian regime launched a fresh ground offensive and bombing campaign. Eastern Ghouta is held by rebel groups who have largely welcomed the ceasefire. But mixed in... are other groups... linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh, and the regime says, it will continue to target them. You may find some of the images in Ben Saids report upsetting.
February 26, 2018
