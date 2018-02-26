POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Khojaly Massacre: Interview with Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Spokesperson
World
On this day in 1992, Armenian military forces took over the town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan's now occupied region of Karabakh. The town was hit by heavy artillery and tank fire, killing 613 Azerbaijani residents in two hours. It's regarded as one of the worst and most controversial incidents of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. TRT World talks to Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azeri Foreign Affairs Spokesperson.
February 26, 2018
