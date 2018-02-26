Ministers from Turkey and Africa meet in Istanbul | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ministers from Turkey and West African states have met in Istanbul. They want to strengthen economic ties. Turkey says one sure-fire way to benefit both sides would be to come to a free trade agreement. Ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Mali, Maria Ramos spoke to Turkey's economy minister, Nihat Zeybekci about his expectations from the visit; and, also sat down with Senegal's Minister of Commerce, Alioune Sarr. He also sees huge potential for boosting trade between the two regions.
February 26, 2018
