Florida School Shooting: Students speaks out after surviving attack

A teenager who survived the mass shooting at a school in South Florida held a press conference on Tuesday, telling journalists she feels lucky to be alive. But what nearly took her life continues to be a viral debate in America. The campaign for gun reform has been gaining momentum, and even the president says he's prepared to go toe-to-toe with the gun lobby when necessary. Here's Jon Brain's report from South Florida.