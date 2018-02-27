POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Justin Trudeau's controversial trip to India
13:25
World
Justin Trudeau's controversial trip to India
Justin Trudeau's visit to India was surrounded by controversy, as his critics tied him to supporters of a movement for a separate Sikh state in India called Khalistan. We debate whether Trudeau’s government turns a blind eye to what India calls Sikh separatists, and whether his trip backfired diplomatically. Guests: Chris Alexander, former Canadian immigration minister Moninder Singh, spokesman of the Sikh Liberation Front Canada Buddha Chandrasekhar, a political strategist in India's ruling party, the BJP
February 27, 2018
