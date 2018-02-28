POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Huawei launches phone that can drive a car | Money Talks
Your phone may be really smart, but would you let it drive your car? Well, you might not have long to decide. Driverless cars may soon hit the road, and they could transform not just driving. Chinese telecom firm Huawei let its new model behind the wheel on the first day of the world's biggest mobile fair in Barcelona. Liz Maddock reports. For more, Bob O'Donnell is the President, Founder and Chief Analyst of TECHnalysis Research. He is in Barcelona where the Mobile World Congress is being held.
February 28, 2018
