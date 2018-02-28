POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Eastern Ghouta - Has the international community failed Syria once again?
26:00
World
Roundtable: Eastern Ghouta - Has the international community failed Syria once again?
'It's not a war - it's a massacre'. Another humanitarian catastrophe is played out in Syria's eastern Ghouta, just 10 kilometres from the capital Damascus. More than 500 civilians have been killed after days of bombardment by regime forces - a move that has left aid organisations lost for words. A 'humanitarian corridor' is in place but is it simply too little, too late?
February 28, 2018
