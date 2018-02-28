Strictly Ballroom: The Musical | On Stage | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Award-winning writer, director and producer Baz Luhrmann brings his home country of Australia to the world with numerous projects including TV, theatre and music. His talent for writing and directing has made him even more popular with adaptations of his work put on all around the globe. Now his theatre production 'Strictly Ballroom The Musical' is being revived in London's West End. Showcase takes a look behind the scenes.
February 28, 2018
