The War in Syria: Fighting continues despite humanitarian pause
World
In Syria, the people of eastern Ghouta have had little respite from weeks of relentless fighting, with regime forces and their allies gaining ground. Despite calls from Russia for a daily humanitarian pause, air raids and other attacks have continued in the besieged Damascus suburb. And with international diplomacy efforts failing, some residents are seeking refuge in underground shelters. Shamim Chowdhury has the story.
February 28, 2018
