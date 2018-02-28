POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fed to raise rates despite market volatility | Money Talks
Fed to raise rates despite market volatility | Money Talks
The new chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, says he won't allow inflation to soar. In his first public comments since taking the job, he said the Fed will stick with its plan to gradually raise interest rates. In a semi-annual testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee, Powell also said the job market and consumer spending remain robust and that wage growth is accelerating.
February 28, 2018
