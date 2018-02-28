Michael Frenzel predicts strong recovery in German tourists coming to Turkey in 2018 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Political relations between Turkey and Germany have been strained since 2017. But early indications are those tensions are not affecting the mood of German tourists. Maria Ramos met the Special Ambassador to the UN World Tourism Organisation and former CEO of TUI travel group, Michael Frenzel. He's predicting a 20% increase in German tourists coming to Turkey in 2018.
February 28, 2018
