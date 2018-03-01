POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Despite ceasefire plans, bombings continue
02:13
World
The War in Syria: Despite ceasefire plans, bombings continue
A Russian ceasefire plan and a UN resolution were supposed to silence the guns around eastern Ghouta and create humanitarian corridors for aid to get in. But so far the truce in Syria seems to be failing. Last year, we brought you the story of two girls trying to tell the world via social media how desperate the situation was in the rebel-held enclave. As the fighting's intensified, we meet them again - in the wake of the bombing of their home, which injured one of the girls. Sara Firth reports.
March 1, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?