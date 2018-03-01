Gods, Monsters and Men in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gods, Monsters and Men in Istanbul
Gods, Monsters and Men in Istanbul
Ottoman miniature was a popular art form used for depicting and documenting religion and daily life in the empire. Today, this highly stylized, two dimensional and abstracted technique is being used by Turkish artist Murat Palta for a completely different purpose - to recreate popular culture and take us traveling back through time. Gods, Monsters and Men is Palta’s second solo exhibition and can be seen at at x-ist, Istanbul.
March 1, 2018
