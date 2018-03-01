Unsane: Soderbergh's iPhone-shot film | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Without a doubt, when it comes to making movies these days, digital is quickly replacing celluloid. It's a trend that's dividing fans and critics alike, and pushing filmmakers into new territory. Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh is one of them. And now, he's taking the next step in this cinematic evolution with Unsane, a film shot entirely on his smartphone. According to the Georgia native, this commonplace communication tool is just as good as a film camera.
March 1, 2018
