Nexus: Rodrigo Duterte - The Philippines' Divisive President
26:00
World
Nexus: Rodrigo Duterte - The Philippines’ Divisive President
Philippines President Duterte has divided his country and the international community. From championing a ‘war on drugs’ which has led to thousands of deaths to promising to save Filipina maids abused in the Gulf countries - no one can predict what he'll do next. His crackdown on drug users has attracted criticism - but he says he’s just cleaning up the streets. How far will he take it? On this episode of Nexus was… · Carlos H. Conde - Researcher at Human Rights Watch covering the Philippines, and former New York Times journalist · Bruce Rivera Conferido - Lawyer and Political News Commentator · And Phoebe Dimacali - Former Filipino maid in the Middle East & Chairperson of the Filipino Domestic Workers Association
April 4, 2018
