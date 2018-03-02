POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will the Taliban and the Afghan government engage in peace talks?
19:54
World
The government of Afghanistan is ready to make a peace deal with the Taliban. That’s if they agree to ceasefire, a prisoner swap and in return the Ghani government will recognize the Taliban as a legitimate political party. Will the Taliban take up the offer? Guests: Barnett Rubin, Senior Fellow and Associate Director of the Center on International Cooperation. Ahmad Wali Massoud, Former Afghan Ambassador to the United Kingdom Helena Malikyar, Commissioner of the independent anti-corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee for Afghanistan.
March 2, 2018
