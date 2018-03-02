POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The impact of war on children in Beirut | Exhibitions | Showcase
Lebanon and its people are as familiar with war, as the more than one million Syrian refugees it's currently hosting. In an effort to spread awareness, a building that was once at the heart of a combat zone, now houses a museum dedicated to the history of Beirut and the Lebanese civil war. The space serves as the ideal place to bring together displaced children and artists, as part of a project that hopes to use their memories to illustrate the impact war has had on their lives.
March 2, 2018
