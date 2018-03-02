POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Salih Muslum indicted in the Ankara bombing, released after being detained in the Czech Republic
Czech authorities detained one of Turkey's most wanted men - Salih Muslum in Prague. He's the founder of the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot - the PYD. A Czech court ordered Muslum released until it could hear the case against him. The decision has upset Ankara - and further complicated Turkey's relationship with one of its NATO allies as Aadel Haleem explains.
March 2, 2018
