World Share

The Trump Presidency: Family distraught over detention of professor

Immigration has been a big part of US President Donald Trump's first term. And since he took office, activists say there's been a shift in tactics used by immigration officials. They point to the case of 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal - who was arrested on his front lawn in front of his wife and children - as he was taking his daughter to school. Giles Gibson travelled to Kansas to meet the Jamal family.