The Trump Presidency: China 'doesn't want a trade war with the US'

During decades of Cold War tensions, the world's nuclear powers were kept from attacking one another because they were certain of mutually assured destruction. This week, the world was wondering if the same doctrine could keep US President Donald Trump from starting a catastrophic global trade war. Auskar Surbakti brings us the latest On what is, at this point at least, still a war of words.