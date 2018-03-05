BizTech Share

Russia to boost social sector spending | Money Talks

Vladimir Putin is hoping he will get a fourth term as President when Russians head to the polls this month. And he is luring voters with promises to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on jobs, healthcare and infrastructure. Pollsters say he's got a comfortable lead, but as Mobin Nasir reports, his economic calculations may not quite add up. Alexander Prosviryakov, President of investment firm Whitestone Capital, joins us from Moscow on Putin's speech and what it may mean for Russia's economy.