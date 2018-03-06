POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: UN aid convoy forced to leave eastern Ghouta
02:00
World
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 80 civilians - including seven children - were killed in regime strikes in eastern Ghouta on Monday. 300 people were wounded. The monitor says it's the highest death toll in a single day since a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire was adopted. Regime air raids on Monday also forced the withdrawal of a Red Cross convoy that was trying to deliver aid to the besieged enclave. Joseph Hayat has this report.
March 6, 2018
