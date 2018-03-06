POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saudis and Saad Hariri back on good terms?
18:25
World
Political analysts are trying to determine the status of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is back in Riyadh after his controversial trip last year when he resigned live on television. He’s since returned to office. So are tensions over? Guests Jamal Ghosn, former managing editor at Akhbar newspaper. Halim Shebaya, political analyst Salman al Ansari, founder and president of the Saudi American Public Affairs Committee.
March 6, 2018
