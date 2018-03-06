POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Italy Elections 2018: A country politically divided
05:38
World
Italy Elections 2018: A country politically divided
Italy was launched into political uncertainty after far-right groups earned the most votes in last weekend’s election. What was once fringe parties, now have ousted the ruling centre-left Democratic Party. The likely leaders will be from the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party, led by 31-year-old leader Luigi Di Maio and a centre-right coalition hobbled together by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Sandra Gathmann reports
March 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?