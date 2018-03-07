POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US milk prices fall to lowest level in years | Money Talks
04:36
BizTech
US milk prices fall to lowest level in years | Money Talks
Milk prices in the US have been declining over the past three years. And for some dairy farmers, the outlook for this year isn't any better. Last month, a farmers' co-operative sent out another disappointing forecast to its members. And that mail also included a list of mental health services, following the suicide of a dairy farmer this year. For more on this William Denselow joins us from New York.
March 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?