World Share

Newsfeed: Former Russian spy ‘poisoned’. Another Litvinenko case?

Meet Newsfeed, TRT World's brand new show bringing you the most shared, liked, and top trending stories from all around the world. In today's edition, we take a look at the following topics: Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy ‘poisoned’. Is this another Litvinenko case? Bizarre burglary attempt at Oscars ceremony Kim Yong Un’s dinner date with the South Penguin Poop and The comeback of dumb phones.