POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Newsfeed: Former Russian spy ‘poisoned’. Another Litvinenko case?
14:33
World
Newsfeed: Former Russian spy ‘poisoned’. Another Litvinenko case?
Meet Newsfeed, TRT World's brand new show bringing you the most shared, liked, and top trending stories from all around the world. In today's edition, we take a look at the following topics: Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy ‘poisoned’. Is this another Litvinenko case? Bizarre burglary attempt at Oscars ceremony Kim Yong Un’s dinner date with the South Penguin Poop and The comeback of dumb phones.
March 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?